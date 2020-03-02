Alaska Permanent Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

