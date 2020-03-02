Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 368,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 589,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

