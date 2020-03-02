Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.09% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $46,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. 18,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,290. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.