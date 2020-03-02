Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $227,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,507,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $536.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

