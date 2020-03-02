Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $208.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

