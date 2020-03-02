Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

