Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

ALGT stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.09. 23,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,516. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

