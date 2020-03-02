Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $85.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

