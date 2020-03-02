Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 520.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.34% of Alliance Data Systems worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,896,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

