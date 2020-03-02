Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up 1.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Allison Transmission worth $33,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,967,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,386,000 after buying an additional 380,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,905,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,075,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 83.11% and a net margin of 22.39%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

