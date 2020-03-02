AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $244.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $169,236.00 and $244.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000307 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.