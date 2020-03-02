Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 159,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,698. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

