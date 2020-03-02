Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after buying an additional 109,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 230,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75,216 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $105.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

