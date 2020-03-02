ALLUVA Market Capitalization Reaches $4,116.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $4,116.00 and $52.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLUVA has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

