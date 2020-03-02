Alpha Coin (APC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $15,605.00 and approximately $25,349.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000716 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.