Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 704,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $943,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 7,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,341.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $920.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,465.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

