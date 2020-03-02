Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $47.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,386.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,099. The stock has a market cap of $952.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,460.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Aegis boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

