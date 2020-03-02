alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.90 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.90 ($19.65) price target by Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.01 ($20.94).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €16.74 ($19.47). 1,184,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.52.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

