Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.70.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.49. 916,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,949. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$17.31 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

