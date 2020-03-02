Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.70.

TSE:ALA traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$20.49. 916,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.77. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$17.31 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

