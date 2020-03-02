Altus Group (AIF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altus Group (TSE: AIF):

2/21/2020 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$50.00.

2/21/2020 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

2/21/2020 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

2/18/2020 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

1/10/2020 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$47.00.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$44.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Altus Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$24.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.77.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

