Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Purchases 40,000 Shares

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 40,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALTM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.44. 605,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,662 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

