AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

AMAG traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,246. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 36,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 108,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,170. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

