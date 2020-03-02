AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Short Interest Update

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 14,640,000 shares. Currently, 47.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 721,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 108,466 shares of company stock worth $1,044,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

