Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $70.20 on Monday, hitting $1,953.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,739,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,986.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,835.63. The company has a market capitalization of $972.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

