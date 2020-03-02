Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0174

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $885,541.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, RightBTC, Gatecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

