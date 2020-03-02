Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

AMCR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 349,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,511. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

