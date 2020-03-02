AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Update

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 282,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter.

UHAL stock opened at $322.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.67. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $295.82 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.70.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

