Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,923. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

