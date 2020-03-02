Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to at Roth Capital

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.