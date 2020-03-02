Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ameresco from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $920,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

