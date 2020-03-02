American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after purchasing an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

