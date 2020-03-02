American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AXP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $110.97. 588,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

