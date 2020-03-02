American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 37,222 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 3.6% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,851,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

