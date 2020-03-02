American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Position Raised by American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. American Financial Group makes up 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan owned about 2.84% of American Financial Group worth $280,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

