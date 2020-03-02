American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.40. 894,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,981. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

