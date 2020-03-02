American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) EVP Purchases $31,250.00 in Stock

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) EVP Edward C. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American National BankShares stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. American National BankShares Inc has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $41.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMNB. Stephens cut their target price on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

