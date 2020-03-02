American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of American States Water worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,376,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American States Water from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

