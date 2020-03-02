American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.78% of American Woodmark worth $49,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Woodmark by 1,730.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,128. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

