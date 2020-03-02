Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President Buys $24,990.42 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President John Patrick Nelson acquired 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ames National stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.85. 944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,045. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Get Ames National alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

ATLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 549,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.