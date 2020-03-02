Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Cap of $565,364.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. Amon has a market capitalization of $565,364.00 and $1,795.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.02837466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00223078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00134923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Amon

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

