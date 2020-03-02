AmonD Market Cap Achieves $533,806.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One AmonD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $533,806.00 and $71,088.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.02837466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00223078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00134923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,690,782 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

