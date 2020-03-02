Ampleforth Price Reaches $1.25 on Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Ampleforth has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00014064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.06479741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030114 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,956,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,564,132 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

