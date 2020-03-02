Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) will post $79.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.70 million and the highest is $80.12 million. Amplify Energy reported sales of $69.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year sales of $276.70 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $312.90 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $326.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of AMPY opened at $4.18 on Monday. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

