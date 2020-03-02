Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will report sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the highest is $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $154.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average is $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

