Analysts Anticipate Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $712.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to report sales of $712.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $697.64 million and the highest is $732.20 million. Catalent posted sales of $617.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Catalent by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. Catalent has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

