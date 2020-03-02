Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce $89.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.01 million and the lowest is $89.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $84.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $368.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.29 million to $369.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $383.19 million, with estimates ranging from $380.29 million to $387.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FCF opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

