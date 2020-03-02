Analysts Anticipate Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Pacira Biosciences posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,841 shares of company stock worth $1,243,053. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

