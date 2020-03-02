Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.97. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $4.67 on Monday, reaching $189.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,101. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

