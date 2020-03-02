Analysts Anticipate Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Polaris Industries posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

NYSE PII traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

